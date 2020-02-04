LakeShake Festival

LIVE NATION’s annual three-day Country LakeShake Festival in the CHICAGO area has announced that it will be taking a “hiatus” after a five-year run. The festival revealed the news on FACEBOOK on FRIDAY, JANUARY 31st, posting, “After an amazing five years of Country music on the lakefront, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Country LakeShake will be taking a hiatus. Any future plans will be announced accordingly.”

Last year’s event, held on the shores of LAKE MICHIGAN at HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION at NORTHERLY ISLAND, boasted the event’s highest attendance to date. It featured headliners LUKE BRYAN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, KEITH URBAN, as well as an all-female FRIDAY lineup.

Country LakeShake is part of LIVE NATION’s family of Country music festivals, which also include Watershed in GEORGE, WA; Faster Horses in BROOKLYN, MI; Tortuga Music Festival in FT. LAUDERDALE, FL; Seven Peaks Music Festival in DENVER; and the newly added TrailBlazer Country Music and Camping Festival in HUNTER, NY (formerly TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s Taste of Country Festival).

« see more Net News