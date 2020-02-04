Nope

The FCC has denied PROMETHEUS MEDIA PROJECT's Petition for Reconsideration of the denial of its appeal of the grant of MEGA-PHILADELPHIA LLC's application to build FM translator W293DS/CAMDEN, NJ.

PROMETHEUS objected to the grant because it would restrict any potential move of co-channel low-power WPPZ-LP/PHILADELPJIA and thus conflicted with the goal of more low power FM stations, which the Commission said failed to allege any substantial or material question of fact that the grant would be against the public interest. The objection to MEGA's application was one of 994 objections filed by PROMETHEUS, COMMON FREQUENCY, INC., and CENTER FOR INTERNATIONAL MEDIA ACTION against translator applications, and the objections were dismissed and denied by a letter decision in 2018.

« see more Net News