New Podcast

ENTERCOM RADIO.COM's CADENCE13 has announced the THURSDAY (2/6) launch of a new podcast with former NBA player DELL CURRY and his wife SONYA CURRY, parents of STEPHEN, DELL, and SYDEL CURRY. "RAISING FAME" is debuting with a "Sports Edition" season including interviews with the parents and adults who raised stars like TOM BRADY, VINCE CARTER, COCO GAUFF, ROB GRONKOWSKI, DAMIAN LILLARD, SHAQUILLE O'NEAL, and many others. The show, produced by TCS MEDIA's TRACY CHUTORIAN SEMLER and ERIC SEMLER, is debuting with a two-parter about their own family, followed by an episode with RUSSELL WILSON's mother TAMMY WILSON.

“As the proud parents of STEPH, SETH and SYDEL CURRY, we know firsthand the highs and lows, the pain and the glory, of raising fame in the world of sports,” said the CURRYS in a press release. “We can’t wait to share the raw, honest, and inspirational stories of these legends -- from when they were kids with a gift and a dream to the greatness they’ve achieved today -- told by the people who know them best, and whose love and influence were instrumental in their success. We’re excited to partner with CADENCE13 to bring these conversations to listeners nationwide.”



“On ‘RAISING FAME,’ listeners will get a deeply personal, insider’s look at the lives and formative years of many of the most extraordinary athletes of our time” said RADIO.COM Podcast Network SVP SPENCER BROWN. “DELL and SONYA CURRY’s own family story and perspective make them the ideal hosts for this edition of this one-of-a-kind podcast series, and we’re thrilled to partner with them and TCS MEDIA to bring these compelling stories to a wide audience of sports fans, families and beyond.”

“The parents of superstars have fascinating stories to tell about how their kids came to be the icons of today -- but they rarely get the chance to share more than a quick headline,” said the SEMLERS in the press release. "We’re so excited to work with the CURRYS and CADENCE13 to shed light on these extraordinary tales, and to bring the parents’ wisdom and guidance to our listeners."

« see more Net News