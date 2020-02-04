-
iHeartMedia Debuts 'Let's Be Real With Sammy Jaye' Podcast
February 4, 2020 at 12:39 PM (PT)
RADIO DISNEY Correspondent and "teen influencer" SAMMY JAYE is hosting a new podcast for iHEARTMEDIA.
"LET'S BE REAL WITH SAMMY JAYE" launched with three episodes posted TODAY on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK, including interviews with MEGHAN TRAINOR, KESHA, and FINNEAS. Future episodes will feature guests including JULIA MICHAELS, LIZA KOSHY, and activist NADYA OKAMOTO.
