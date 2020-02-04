Debuts Today

RADIO DISNEY Correspondent and "teen influencer" SAMMY JAYE is hosting a new podcast for iHEARTMEDIA.

"LET'S BE REAL WITH SAMMY JAYE" launched with three episodes posted TODAY on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK, including interviews with MEGHAN TRAINOR, KESHA, and FINNEAS. Future episodes will feature guests including JULIA MICHAELS, LIZA KOSHY, and activist NADYA OKAMOTO.

« see more Net News