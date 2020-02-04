Bandi

RECORDS, the label joint venture between BARRY WEISS and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, has signed singer/songwriter CHRIS BANDI. He was brought to RECORDS by ASH BOWERS and his WIDE OPEN MUSIC management team. BANDI is currently on tour with fellow WIDE OPEN MUSIC and RECORDS artist MATT STELL.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with ASH BOWERS and [GOOD COMPANY ENTERTAINMENT's] KEITH GALE as we look to make CHRIS BANDI the Country breakout story of 2020 with his hit, ‘Man Enough Now,’ just as we did as a team with MATT STELL on ‘Prayed For You,’" said WEISS. “CHRIS is a great singer/songwriter, and we’re already developing a fantastic body of work.”

BANDI's debut single, "Man Enough Now," will impact Country radio on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18th, and can be heard on ALL ACCESS' Cool New Music page.

