Limbaugh

President TRUMP awarded RUSH LIMBAUGH the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his STATE OF THE UNION address TUESDAY. The medal is bestowed on "individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors," according to an official WHITE HOUSE description.

LIMBAUGH, sitting with First Lady MELANIA TRUMP, was in attendance at the address, in which TRUMP, interrupting the speech to announce the honor himself, called the host "the greatest fighter and winner you will ever meet"; the First Lady placed the medal around LIMBAUGH's neck as the PREMIERE NETWORKS host displayed a surprised look on his face, although the award was announced in a press release from the WHITE HOUSE prior to the speech and reported earlier in the day by CNN, citing comments TRUMP made to news anchors at his annual pre-STATE OF THE UNION luncheon.

LIMBAUGH announced on his PREMIERE NETWORKS show MONDAY that he has "advanced lung cancer" and is likely to miss shows during his treatment.

« back to Net News