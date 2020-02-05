Katy Perry

KATY PERRY is named as an ambassador at the BRITISH ASIAN TRUST’s annual Royal Dinner by HRH THE PRINCE OF WALES, Royal Founding Patron of the charity.

Anti-trafficking was the main focus of the night as the Trust announced its intention, together with SIR CHRIS HOHN and the CHILDREN'S INVESTMENT FUND FOUNDATION (CIFF), to develop the largest anti-trafficking Fund ever seen in SOUTH ASIA, with CIFF committing to match funds. Popular philanthropist, NATASHA POONAWALLA, announced a multimillion-pound pledge to the Fund.

More into on THE BRITISH ASIAN TRUST.

Photo credit: PAUL GROVER

KATY PERRY, THE PRINCE OF WALES, HER ROYAL HIGHNESS THE DUCHESS OF CORNWALL, NATASHA POONAWALLA

