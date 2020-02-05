Partners With G4L

INTERGALACTIC ROYALTY OPERATIONS CORPORATION (iROC) and G4L RECORDS have partnered to license the label’s roster to the stars, targeting content delivery to the first wave of space tourists, space hotels and other operators above the KARMAN LINE (62 miles above sea level).

iROC CEO BRUCE FURST said, “I hope that as space tourism, and ultimately space colonization, comes to fruition iROC will be a leading provider of licensed entertainment content, product branding and broadcasting for the space community."

G4L Founder/CEO MARKUS MULLER-STACH adds, “As an artist and someone who truly appreciates music, I started G4L Records out of love and passion, and strive to deliver fans music that will inspire, motivate and enrich their lives. And with our partnership with iROC, we will be able to provide space travelers and operators just that!”

