Big increases in premium subscribers and overall user numbers drove SPOTIFY to a strong fourth quarter 2019, as the company also confirmed the recent talk that it is adding another major podcasting player to its roster, acquiring BILL SIMMONS' sports and pop culture website and podcast network THE RINGER for an undisclosed amount.

"We look forward to putting the full power of SPOTIFY behind The Ringer as they drive our global sports strategy,” said SPOTIFY COO DAWN OSTROFF. “As we set out to expand our sports and entertainment offerings, we wanted a best-in-class editorial team. BILL SIMMONS is one of the brightest minds in the game and he has successfully innovated as a writer and content creator across mediums and platforms. THE RINGER's proven track record of creating distinctive cultural content as well as discovering and developing top tier talent will make them a formidable asset for SPOTIFY."

“SPOTIFY has the unique ability to truly supercharge both content and creator talent across genres,” said SIMMONS. “We spent the last few years building a world-class sports and pop culture multimedia digital company and believe SPOTIFY can take us to another level. We couldn’t be more excited to unlock SPOTIFY’s power of scale and discovery, introduce THE RINGER to a new global audience and build the world’s flagship sports audio network. We’re joining one of the best media companies in the world. It’s an incredible day for us.”

The deal was not without controversy, as the union representing the staff raised questions before the announcement about why the RINGER editorial staff, which includes its website writers and editors, were kept in the dark about the deal and what it might mean for the non-audio content generated for the site.

Spotify Reports Fourth Quarter Results

At SPOTIFY, total revenue rose 24% year-to-year to €1.855 billion (US$2 billion), with free cash flow doubling to €169 million ($186 million). However, operating income fell from a gain of €54 million to a loss of €77 million. Another area of weakness was Average Revenue per User down 5% for premium subscribers to €4.65, blamed on the extension of the free trial period to three months in the quarter, and ad-supported revenue's growth was weaker than anticipated in the company's guidance. Total monthly active users rose 31% to 271 million, with premium (paid) subscribers up 29% to 124 million and ad-supported (free) users up 32% to 153 million. The company noted in its release that the numbers showed "re-acceleration" in user growth, "a strong signal to us of the health of our business."

As for podcasting, the company said that over 16% of total users engage with podcast content, with consumption hours up 200% year-to-year. While the company says it is proceeding with caution on the metrics, it added, "As we mentioned last quarter, we have a growing body of evidence showing that there are significant benefits to engagement, retention, and conversion of users from Ad-Supported to Premium stemming from consumption of Podcast content. We have seen benefits to retention on the order of several hundred basis points, which is a material change on a retention curve, for users that engage with spoken word content relative to those that haven’t, and early data indicates that these users are more likely to convert to Premium over time."

