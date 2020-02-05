On The Fan (Sometimes)

The XFL's DC DEFENDERS will be heard on ENTERCOM Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON and streaming on ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM in their inaugural season, starting SATURDAY (2/8). THE FAN's GRANT PAULSEN will handle play-by-play with former WASHINGTON REDSKINS tight end LOGAN PAULSEN as color commentator.

All games will be streamed, with four airing on THE FAN as well, and two joined in progress on THE FAN at the conclusion of other programming.

