Adds Sexton

PREMIERE NETWORKS evening host BUCK SEXTON will add a one-hour local show 6-7p (ET) weekdays for iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOR-A/NEW YORK on FEBRUARY 10th. The former CIA officer and conservative pundit will continue to host his three-hour nationally syndicated show along with the WOR show.

SEXTON's new local show fills the gap left by the cancellation of JOE CONCHA and COOPER LAWRENCE's "WOR TONIGHT"; the station has been airing an hour replay of LEN BERMAN and MICHAEL RIEDEL's morning show at 6p since CONCHA and LAWRENCE exited last month.

“I’m thrilled at this opportunity to speak to my fellow New Yorkers in drive time on the airwaves of the legendary WOR,” said SEXTON. “I grew up in this city and worked to defend it as part of NYPD Intelligence. I love this town, it’s my true home -- and that’s the passion and experience I’ll bring on air every night to WOR.”

PD TOM CUDDY said, “As listeners drive home, we’re thrilled to have a native New Yorker and talk host with BUCK’s credentials to bring them up-to-date on what they missed during the workday.”

« see more Net News