Initiative

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WFPL/LOUISVILLE is partnering with THE AMERICAN ASSEMBLY AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY for a community initiative, "THE NEXT LOUISVILLE: CIVIC ASSEMBLY," that will seek solutions to pressing issues in the area and will include a "virtual town hall" FEBRUARY 10-21 that will ask the question, “What do you believe should change in Louisville to make it a better place to live, work and spend time?”

The "virtual town hall" will involve an online messaging tool, POLIS, with the public invited to contribute. After that, a series of live Community Conversations will be held at LOUISVILLE FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY locations throughout MARCH.

"CIVIC ASSEMBLY will give us a great way to see where there's lots of agreement on community issues -- and where we're really divided," said Dir. of News and Programming ERICA PETERSON. "We're really excited to use this data to inform our reporting on key issues over the next year."

