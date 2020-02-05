Gibson

Former syndicated TV show "HOLLYWOOD TODAY LIVE" host AJ GIBSON has been added as a co-host to "THE MORNING BEAT" with MIKALAH GORDON on ENTERCOM RADIO.COM's LGBTQ+ Talk-Dance CHANNEL Q. GIBSON has guest co-hosted on syndicated TV shows like "ACCESS HOLLYWOOD LIVE" and "THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW" and CBS' "THE TALK," and regularly appears on FOX O&O KTTV (TV) (FOX 11)/LOS ANGELES' "GOOD DAY LA."

“AJ is a talented on-air personality with a great work ethic and commitment to excellence,” said ENTERCOM Regional President JEFF FEDERMAN. “We’re excited to welcome him to ‘THE MORNING BEAT’ alongside MIKALAH. AJ is a fixture on HOLLYWOOD red carpets and top-selling author who inspires audiences with his story and perspective on a myriad of topics. We’re looking forward to waking up with him on CHANNEL Q.”

"I've always dreamt of doing radio and I'm so excited for the opportunity to spark some great conversations alongside MIKALAH GORDON, my co-host and, more importantly, my friend of more than a decade,” said GIBSON. “Joining the CHANNEL Q family is such a thrill and I'm so excited to see what this opportunity brings to our community of listeners, as well as our partners."

