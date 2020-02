Warner Music Nashville Luncheon

SHY CARTER and ASHLEY MCBRYDE have joined the performance linuep for the second annual WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE "WARNER WEDNESDAY" luncheon happening on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS). They will join this year's headliner, KENNY CHESNEY, and previously announced performers GABBY BARRETT, CHRIS JANSON, CODY JOHNSON and MICHAEL RAY (NET NEWS 1/16).

CRS 2020 is set for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21ST at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Register here.

