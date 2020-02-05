CMA Awards

"CMA AWARDS LIVE GREATEST MOMENTS: 2008-2015" will be the first Blu-Ray installment in TIME LIFE's CMA Awards Live Home Entertainment line. The film will feature over two hours of Country classics and collaborations from Country artists JASON ALDEAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, LUKE BRYAN, KENNY CHESNEY, ERIC CHURCH and more, all taken from past CMA Awards performances. The Blu-Ray installment will be available on TUESDAY, MARCH 3rd.

The release will also take audiences behind the scenes with candid artist interviews, and an interview with CMA Awards Executive Producer ROBERT DEATON. The full collection of CMA Awards performances that will be featured is below:

“More Like Her” | MIRANDA LAMBERT

“Cowgirls Don’t Cry” | BROOKS & DUNN featuring REBA McENTIRE

“You’re Gonna Miss This” | TRACE ADKINS

“Need You Now” | LADY ANTEBELLUM

“Fifteen” | TAYLOR SWIFT

“Consider Me Gone” | REBA McENTIRE

“As She’s Walking Away” | ZAC BROWN BRAND featuring ALAN JACKSON

“Don’t You Wanna Stay” | JASON ALDEAN with KELLY CLARKSON

“Coal Miner’s Daughter” | MIRANDA LAMBERT, SHERYL CROW, LORETTA LYNN

“A Little Bit Stronger” | SARA EVANS

“Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” | LUKE BRYAN

“You and Tequila” | KENNY CHESNEY featuring GRACE POTTER

“Remind Me” | BRAD PAISLEY featuring CARRIE UNDERWOOD

“Begin Again” | TAYLOR SWIFT

“Pontoon” | LITTLE BIG TOWN

“Red” | TAYLOR SWIFT, ALISON KRAUSS, VINCE GILL, SAM BUSH, EDGAR MEYER, ERIC DARKEN

“Round Here” | FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

“The Outsiders” | ERIC CHURCH

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” | ALAN JACKSON and GEORGE STRAIT

“Somewhere in My Car” | KEITH URBAN

“Drunk on a Plane” | DIERKS BENTLEY

“Take Your Time” | SAM HUNT

“Girl Crush” | LITTLE BIG TOWN

“Tennessee Whiskey/Drink You Away“ | CHRIS STAPLETON and JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

“Gonna” | BLAKE SHELTON

« see more Net News