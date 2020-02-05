Advice

The IOWA Democratic Caucus vote reporting app debacle prompted BOB KERNEN, the COO of mobile app company jÄcapps, to write a blog post identifying ways that the Democrats could have avoided the high-profile snafu that delayed reporting of the caucus results. jÄcapps is the company behind apps for many radio stations as well as other clients.

“When I woke up TUESDAY morning and heard the results of the IOWA Caucuses were disrupted due to a dysfunctional mobile app, I cringed,” said KERNEN. “Developing mobile apps is complicated technology, but we’ve learned there are ways to avoid the types of problems reported with the app in IOWA and want to make sure companies and consumers remain confident in the technology and its benefits. Solid, reliable mobile apps take more than two months to build and test. Trying to rush the process is a sure recipe for disaster.” KERNEN's suggestions involve patience, testing, training, and the need to leave the design to the experts.

Read KERNEN's post by clicking here.

« see more Net News