Bieber

DEF JAM RECORDS’ artist JUSTIN BIEBER is now the first artist to reach 50 million subscribers on his YOUTUBE artist channel.

BIEBER is the most subscribed artist on YOUTUBE, with over 20 billion views across the platform to date.

In other BIEBER news, his YOUTUBE Original series, “JUSTIN BIEBER: Seasons,” now ranks as the video channel’s most-watched debut episode in its first week to date, reaching over 97 countries worldwide.The series gives BIEBER fans a full circle look at his life and chronicles the making of CHANGES, his first album in four years. The album hits retail on FEBRUARY 14th. New episodes premiere free with ads each MONDAY and WEDNESDAY at 12p (ET).

BIEBER first appeared on YOUTUBE in 2007, where he posted clips covering songs from artists like USHER, NE-YO and STEVIE WONDER. By 2015, his clip for the song “Sorry” was one of the ten fastest videos to reach 1 billion views, taking on 137 days to reach that milestone.

Other BIEBER video clips in the channel’s Billion Views Club are for his singles “Baby,” “What Do You Mean,” “Love Yourself,” as well as “I’m The One,” a collaboration with DJ KHALED, QUAVO, CHANCE THE RAPPER & LIL WAYNE, and the SKRILLEX & DIPLO track, “Where Are U Now.”

