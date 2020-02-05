Puckett

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's SOUTHWEST FLORIDA cluster (FORT MYERS-NAPLES) has upped Senior AE ELLEN PUCKETT to Sales Manager.

“As I move into this new phase with BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, I’m delighted to be working with a strong existing sales team,” said PUCKETT, with the cluster since 2016. “I look forward to using my skills in training & development to help our team introduce new products into the marketplace while continuing to grow our existing core business to provide results for our advertisers.”



Dir. of Sales ALLYSON HILLMAN added, “ELLEN’s passion for mentoring and ability to embrace change made her a natural choice for the position.”

The BEASLEY cluster includes Top 40 WXKB (B103.9), AC WJPT (SUNNY 106.3), Rock WRXK (96K-ROCK), Tropical WRXK-HD2-W243BM-W251AL-W286AK (PLAYA 98.1), Sports WWCN (99.3 FM ESPN), and News-Talk WJBX-A-W282BY-W268AH.

