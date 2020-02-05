Norville

This year's BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA Golden Mike Award dinner will be syndicated TV news magazine "INSIDE EDITION" host DEBORAH NORVILLE, with NILE RODGERS and CHIC performing. The event is scheduled for MARCH 4th at the PLAZA HOTEL in NEW YORK.

The dinner, raising funds for the FOUNDATION's efforts to help broadcasters in need, will feature the awarding, as previously announced, of the Golden Mike to TEGNA Pres./CEO DAVE LOUGEE and the Lifetime Achievment Award to BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Founder/CEO GEORGE BEASLEY. Presenters will include NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH, SANDER MEDIA Founder and former BELO executive JACK SANDER, and TEGNA EVP/COO of Media Operations LYNN BEALL.

Find out more and reserve a seat or table at (212) 373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.

