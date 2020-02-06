New Listener Study

The latest NuVOODOO Ratings Prospects Study has arrived, and among the findings this year about those most likely to respond to radio ratings surveys is that most of them are addicted to smartphones and a lot of them are addicted to their favorite FM station.

The study of almost 4,000 respondents 14-64 found that 86% of Millennials and 54% of Boomers called themselves "addicted" to their smartphones, and 51% of Millennials and 33% of Boomers saying the same about their favorite FM station. NuVOODOO conducts the study twice a year and will reveal more of the findings, including the first inclusion of Boomers 55-64 in the sample, in the first installment of the company’s annual free SPRING webinar series "20 Things to Put Your Station on Top of the 2020 Ratings," scheduled for three times, FEBRUARY 13th, 17th, and 20th.

EVP/Research Insights LEIGH JACOBS said, “We are excited to take radio professionals on a deep dive into lots of different media habits and share key findings from the 15th NuVOODOO Ratings Prospects Study, including respondents’ addiction to various channels and platforms. Based on our recent findings, social media and smartphone addiction are at epidemic levels across all but the oldest generations.

“As is often the case, once we cross-tab results against that portion of our sample that would likely accept an invitation from NIELSEN AUDIO to be a part of the radio ratings, addiction levels to AM/FM radio stations rises significantly, nearly matching social/smartphone usage. It’s a perfect storm for radio stations playing the NIELSEN game: influencing the most addicted listeners on the devices and in media environments where their habit is unbreakable.”

Pres./CEO CAROLYN GILBERT said, “The big news here is that people still have such a deep connection with their favorite radio stations that they consider themselves ‘addicted’ to them. That’s a strong testament to the fact that programming professionals continue to find more and better ways to make contact with and hold their listeners and create the very special affinity and relationship that great radio has always enjoyed with its audiences. We’re thrilled to be able to share with them more smart strategies for developing that relationship and loyalty that will help move their ratings to the top in 2020.“

Register for the webinars at www.nuvoodoo.com/webinars.

« see more Net News