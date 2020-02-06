Sold

ARTHUR FRANK LLC is selling K252DI/SALT LAKE CITY to CANYON MEDIA INTERACTIVE, LLC for $17,000. The primary station is EMF Contemporary Christian KKLV (K-LOVE)/KAYSVILLE, UT.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were LA FAVORITA RADIO NETWORK, INC. (KBYN/CITY OF ANGELS, CA, reduced power due to transmitter problems); PETRACOM OF HOLBROOK, L.L.C. (KRFM/SHOW LOW, AZ, reduced power due to transmitter failure); MENDOTA BROADCASTING, INC. (WSTQ/STREATOR, IL, temporary tower while collapsed licensed tower is replaced); and iHEARTMEDIA's CC LICENSES, LLC (WELI-A/NEW HAVEN, parameters derived from method of moments modeling pending FCC processing of formal application to do so).

NEW BEGINNINGS MOVEMENT, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WJCF/MUNCIE, IN while it moves.

And LANCASTER EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of Contemporary Christian WFCO/LANCASTER, OH to RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES for $235,000.

