Q4 Up

BCE INC., parent of CANADA's BELL MEDIA, saw its overall consolidated operating revenues rise 1.6% year-to-year to C$6.3 billion in fourth quarter 2019, driven by growth at its mobile and media divisions. the media division, which includes the company's radio stations as well as the TV network, showed 3.4% growth to C$879 million, with the CRAVE SVOD service helping offset flat advertising revenue. Radio figures were not broken out in the company's financial release. Net earnings rose 12.6% to C$723 million.

The company's Board of Directors has authorized a 5% increase in the company's annual dividend to C$3.33/common share and declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.8325 per common share, payable on APRIL 15th to shareholders of record at the close of business on MARCH 16th.

"BELL's leading network performance, service innovations and focused execution by our team delivered very positive results in a highly competitive fourth quarter. Our wireless, wireline and media operating segments all contributed to our strong financial performance as we welcomed more than 181,000 net new wireless, Internet and IPTV subscribers to Bell in the quarter and approximately 743,000 for the year, a 5% increase over 2018," said Pres./CEO MIRKO BIBIC. "I am also pleased to announce today the latest increase in BCE's dividend to $3.33 per common share – our 12th consecutive year of 5% or higher growth in the common share dividend."

The company also announced a new 5G equipment deal with NOKIA and expansion of fiber broadband in HAMILTON and to FLIN FLON, MB and recently launched French-language content on CRAVE.

