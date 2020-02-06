BetCasts

Sports betting media network VSiN and iHEARTRADIO are partnering to air audio "BetCasts" for two XFL games per week during the revived football league's 2020 season. The streaming broadcasts will include VSiN sports betting experts live from VSiN’s studios in LAS VEGAS talking about the games with a betting perspective, with real-time odds.

“Football is AMERICA’s favorite sport for wagering and we’re committed to providing football fans XFL content that aligns with their betting interests,” said XFL Pres./COO JEFFREY POLLACK. “A core part of our strategy is to embrace the spread, and with great partners like VSiN and iHEARTRADIO, we are uniquely positioned to do just that and provide fans with industry-leading wagering analysis that will strengthen their engagement with our games.”

“This is a unique and compelling audio experience for listeners,” said iHEARTRADIO/iHEARTMEDIA NETWORKS GROUP Pres. DARREN DAVIS. “We are looking forward to partnering with XFL and VSiN to offer this exclusive sports betting content and programming to diehard sports fans across the country, right at their fingertips through iHEARTRADIO.”

“It’s great to see a league like the XFL embrace sports betting as a way to drive fan engagement and interest,” said VSiN CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the forward-thinking executives at both the XFL and iHEART to deliver the most credible and actionable sports betting content to football fans around the country on the number one audio platform.”

