Stone (l) and McBride (r)

Country artists DOUG STONE and TERRY MCBRIDE have signed with APA NASHVILLE for booking.

“We’re thrilled to be signing these two amazing legends of Country music,” said APA Partner and Co-head of Worldwide Concerts STEVE LASSITER. “Each played a major role in the fantastic resurgence of the genre in the'90s, and we look forward to their continuing to make waves today.”

Additionally, both STONE and MCBRIDE have added 117 PUBLICITY to their teams. For more information on both artists, visit www.DougStone.com and www.TerryMcBrideMusic.com.

