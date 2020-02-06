Woody

COX MEDIA GROUP Country WHKO (K99.1)/DAYTON, OH hires AARON “WOODY” WOODS as morning co-host, where he is teamed with PD/morning host NANCY WILSON. WOODS, who started last week, succeeds JAMES “FRYE GUY” FRYE, who departed the station last summer (NET NEWS 8/1/19).

WOOD arrives from crosstown ALPHA MEDIA Sports Talk WING (ESPN WING 1410), where he was an on-air personality and producer. Prior experience includes doing play-by-play announcing, as well as marketing and social media for the CHAMPION CITY KINGS college baseball team.

