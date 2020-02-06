Kulick (Photo Credit: Chris Hollo)

Former RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES' Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE GM CHRIS KULICK moves to TENNESSEE-based newspaper publishing company MAIN STREET MEDIA, where he will serve as the New Business Development Sales Manager. His prior radio experience includes stints in sales and promotions at NASHVILLE stations CUMULUS WWTN and WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE), and the TITANS RADIO NETWORK.

MAIN STREET MEDIA publishes 11 regional weekly newspapers in the communities surrounding NASHVILLE.

“I am grateful for the 18 cumulative years I spent with GAYLORD ENTERTAINMENT, RYMAN HOSPITALITY, and WSM," said KULICK. "I would like to thank the CEO COLIN REED, and all of the great people I met for treating me so well throughout the years. I wish that great company all the best. I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with the owner of MAIN STREET MEDIA, DAVE GOULD. From the day I met DAVE, I felt a special chemistry that I believe will allow us to continue to grow MAIN STREET MEDIA's vision, while allowing me to bring my unique skill set to the daily operations.”

Added GOULD, "We are very excited that CHRIS is joining the MAIN STREET team. With his vast experience, he is going to be a tremendous help as we work on new ways to share information with our readers and bring more value to local advertisers."

In addition to the career move, KULICK plans to continue to develop his songwriting career. Congratulate him here.

