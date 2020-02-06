The Country Music Association's (CMA) international touring series, "Introducing NASHVILLE," will kick off in MARCH for a second year of introducing Country artist writers' rounds to international audiences. This year's tour will begin with three shows in AUSTRALIA and continue through AUâCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND and TOKYO, JAPAN. It will feature artists ABBY ANDERSON, NIKO MOON, CASSADEE POPE and MITCHELL TENPENNY. Tickets for the events can be purchased here.

“Bringing the 'Introducing NASHVILLE' tour back to these markets gives this group of artists their first opportunity to play in these cities and show international audiences how broad the genre is,” said CMA VP/International Relations & Development MILLY OLYKAN. “This tour also provides CMA an opportunity to meet with international media, fans and industry and learn more about how we can continue to increase the profile of Country music in these markets.”

