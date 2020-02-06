Vegas, Baby

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's sessions at the 2020 NAB SHOW include five panels as part of the Business of Media track in the North Hall of the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER.

“This year’s sessions will help radio sellers and managers better understand how change can lead to opportunities,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “From revenue ideas to understanding advertisers’ needs, NAB SHOW attendees will be able to apply what they learned in their markets to help meet their 2020 goals.”

The sessions include:

MONDAY, APRIL 20th:

10:40a-noon (PT), Room N260A, "Radio Engage: Beyond the Spot – Revenue Ideas for Small and Medium Markets"

TUESDAY, APRIL 21st:

9-10:20a, Room N258, "Managing Through Change…"

10:40a-noon, "The Importance of Vision and Values in Times of Volatility"

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22nd:

9-10:20a, Room N256, "Understanding Advertiser Expectations to Maximizing Revenue Potential" (two-part session: 9-9:40a, "What Advertisers are Buying (and not) in 2020"; 9:40-10:20a, "Putting All the Puzzle Pieces Together")

