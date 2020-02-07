California News

CALIFORNIA public radio stations and NPR are partnering on a statewide newsroom headed by MARKETPLACE Assistant Managing Editor, Digital JOANNE GRIFFITH as Managing Editor. Participating anchor stations include KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO, CAL STATE-SACRAMENTO News-Talk KXJZ (CAPITAL PUBLIC RADIO)/SACRAMENTO, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES and its LAist; and SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA- LOS ANGELES.

"CALIFORNIA is at the heart of so many stories of national interest: immigration, technology, the environment, housing," said GRIFFITH, who will be based at the KPCC/LAist offices in PASADENA. "So the opportunity to work collaboratively with stations across the state to tackle these themes and more is one I'm very much looking forward to, especially during an election year."

"As the media industry faces increasing economic and political pressures, working together collaboratively to deliver public interest journalism is more important than ever," said KQED Chief Content Officer HOLLY KERNAN. "This collaborative effort will ensure CALIFORNIA citizens have accurate, independent and important news from across the state, which can only improve our democracy."

NPR SVP/News and Editorial Dir. NANCY BARNES added, "We are thrilled to have such a strong news leader like JOANNE serving as the managing editor of the CALIFORNIA regional newsroom. Her appointment is a critical step in our effort to build out a national network that strengthens local news, covers our states from coast to coast, and serves the public."

The initiative is the second such news hub developed by NPR, following the TEXAS NEWSROOM, launched last year.

« see more Net News