Alexis Wilkins (Photo: Nicole Lee)

NASHVILLE-based singer/songwriter ALEXIS WILKINS has signed with THE AMG for management, WME for booking and BB GUN PRESS for publicity. The ARKANSAS native will debut a new music video to all digital outlets on FRIDAY, MARCH 6th.

“The AMG is thrilled to announce the signing of another dynamic talent to our management roster,” said manager KRISTY REEVES. “It is rare to find a 21 year old with such an established sense of who she is and what she wants to say. ALEXIS is fiercely dedicated to remaining true to her Country roots and telling stories that speak to life, love, pain and everything in between.”

Added ROB BECKHAM, President/CEO of the AMG, “My colleagues and I are happy to officially welcome ALEXIS to the AMG family and to introduce the world to this authentic new voice in Country music.”

« see more Net News