-
Fred Jacobs Looks At Long-Lasting Radio Brands (And How They Got That Way)
February 7, 2020 at 6:03 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
How do some brands endure for decades? In his latest post on the JACOBS MEDIA blog, Pres. FRED JACOBS takes a look at radio stations that have survived and prospered for the last 35 years and what goes into keeping a station relevant and successful for that long, including great programmers, consistency, and connection with their audiences.
Read the full post here.
-