ESPN RADIO has inked MARC KESTECHER to a multi-year contract extension. KESTECHER will continue to serve as the network's lead NBA play-by-play voice, and will call a NFL, college football and college basketball games and will host studio coverage for marquee events. KESTECHER joined ESPN in 1999 after stints at WKNR-A/CLEVELAND and WPTR-A-WROW-A/ALBANY, NY.

KESTECHER said, "I'm so grateful to continue my play-by-play and host role with ESPN RADIO, working with some of the best people in the industry. From basketball to football to baseball, this job continues to challenge and reward me in so many ways."

