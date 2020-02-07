Dr. Luke (photo: Facebook)

Producer DR. LUKE scored a victory in his lawsuit against KESHA when a NEW YORK judge ruled on summary judgment motions, that singer KESHA defamed him when she claimed that he drugged and raped her and alleged in a text message to LADY GAGA that he also raped KATY PERRY, and that he is not a public figure for purposes of defamation.

VARIETY reports that DR. LUKE (LUKASZ GOTTWALD) won a victory in his 2014 lawsuit against KESHA, with NEW YORK SUPREME COURT Judge JENNIFER G. SCHECHTER ruling on DR. LUKE's motions for summary judgment on several counts that no evidence had been produced to support the claim and that KESHA's defense that DR. LUKE is a "public figure" failed because the producer is not a household name, becoming known in connection to sexual abuse only through KESHA's allegations.

The ruling means that Dr. LUKE will not have to prove actual malice in the trial, the standard for public figures. The ruling also included an order for KESHA to pay $374,000 in interest on delayed royalty payments under her contract. The ruling did not cover whether the rape allegations were true, a matter for a jury to decide. KESHA's lawyers said in a statement that they will "immediately appeal."

« see more Net News