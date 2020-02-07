David Baronfeld

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP has named DAVID BARONFELD Market Mgr./GM for its OAHU cluster effective 2/18. He'll manage day-to-day operations of the company's four-station cluster consisting of Top 40/Mainstream KDDB (102.7 DA BOMB), Rhythmic AC KUMU, Alternative KPOI (ALT 105.9) and Hawaiian KQMQ. BARONFELD is a media and entertainment industry veteran who, since 2018, has been Dir./Sales at HAGADONE MEDIA GROUP HAWAII.

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP Pres. and CEO CHUCK BERGSON commented, "“After an extensive nationwide search, DAVID was the perfect person to step in as the leader of the HONOLULU stations. He is a proven and accomplished leader who has extensive experience in the radio business, has excelled in medium and large markets across the country serving in all aspects; Programming, Engineering, Promotions and Sales. DAVID has been successful in the HAWAII business community, developed key relationships, and has an understanding of what makes HAWAII such a special and unique place to live and do business."

BERGSON went on to say, "In the end, what made DAVID different from the rest is his understanding of what makes radio "magic", and that is when it is live, local and community-based.”

BARONFELD added, "I am excited and honored to be joining PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP's OAHU radio stations. It’s a great cluster with great people, and I look forward to becoming part of the OAHU team."

