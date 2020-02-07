Civic Podcast

The city of DULUTH, MN has launched its own monthly podcast. "MUNICIPALS" is intended to "highlight how the City operates, what each department and division does, and what services they provide, as well as discuss issues facing DULUTH," the show description indicates.

The show's first episode, hosted by Communications and Policy Officer PHIL JENTS and Community Relations Officer ALICIA KOZLOWSKI, looks at the roles of the Mayor and Chief Administration Officer in city government.

