JESSICA MENDOZA won't be serving as an analyst for SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL on ESPN under her new multi-year extension, and she will no longer moonlight for the NEW YORK METS, but she will be joining ESPN RADIO's baseball broadcast team as an analyst this season, including serving as the first woman to be a WORLD SERIES game analyst on national radio as part of her postseason duties.

With ESPN since 2007 and a part of SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL since AUGUST 2015, MENDOZA, the Olympic gold and silver medal softball player, will also continue as a TV baseball analyst on weeknight telecasts (as the first woman to serve as a solo analyst on a national MLB TV package, according to the network) and will increase her appearance schedule on ESPN studio shows and will contribute features to "E:60" and "SPORTSCENTER." She will also continue as lead analyst on coverage of the WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES and will cover softball and baseball at the 2020 SUMMER OLYMPICS in TOKYO.

MENDOZA, whose work in the METS' front office became a source of criticism as appearing to create a conflict of interest with her TV duties alongside MATT VASGERSIAN and ALEX RODRIGUEZ, said, “I’ve always prioritized my growth and these new opportunities will allow me to expand my broadcasting career while challenging me at the same time. From calling MLB games on television and radio, to extensive studio work and features, I’m excited about everything that lies ahead. Some of the best memories of my career have been with SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL and I will miss my time with our amazing crew, who have been like family. I’m grateful to ESPN for continuing to commit to me and I can’t wait for the season to get started.”

EVP NORBY WILLIAMSON added, “We are proud that JESSICA, one of our most talented and recognizable commentators, will continue blazing new trails with ESPN for several years to come. JESSICA will maintain her leadership position within our MLB property calling games on television and radio, plus extensive studio work, as we continue to reimagine our overall MLB coverage offerings. We know JESSICA will thrive in this expanded role filled with new high-profile assignments.”

