Nikki & Laura's Throne-worthy Adventure

This morning (2/7) NRG MEDIA Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5)/OMAHA's brand new wake up team NIKKI & LAURA collaborated with OMAHA’s OPEN DOOR MISSION to help collect toilet paper for the shelter. The challenge took place outside of the company's studios.

The newly-minted co-hosts of “Mornings with Nikki & Laura” sat on a porcelain throne outside of the studios in snow and 20 degree temperatures, until 98.5 miles of toilet paper were collected (approximately 1,709 rolls). Within a three-hour period, over 2,000 rolls had been donated with collections continuing into the early evening.

NIKKI OSWALD said, “I am overwhelmed with the response from our listeners. It went way beyond my expectations, and the toilet paper is still coming in.” While LAURA BLENKUSH added, “This is incredible. I’m so appreciative of our listeners for donating so much toilet paper so fast, and for getting me out of the cold and back inside the studios!”

Each day, OPEN DOOR MISSION's campus offers 917 safe, shelter beds to people who are homeless and serves over 4,747 nutritious meals to feed the hungry, while providing preventive resources to more than 1,000 people living in poverty to empower them to remain in their own homes.

