Sheridan (Photo: MauraSheridan.org)

Minor league baseball's LYNCHBURG HILLCATS have named MAURA SHERIDAN as play-by-play voice of the Class A CAROLINA LEAGUE team. SHERIDAN is the first female broadcaster in HILLCATS history; she replaces MAX GUN, who is moving to broadcasting opportunities in SEATTLE.

"I'm excited to welcome MAURA to the awesome team here in LYNCHBURG," said President/GM CHRIS JONES. "Her wealth of broadcasting experience and familiarity with the CAROLINA LEAGUE made her the perfect fit for this position." SHERIDAN served as assistant broadcaster with the FAYETTEVILLE WOODPECKERS last season and is the radio voice of UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT women's basketball.

« see more Net News