MATT STOCKMAN

PILLAR OF FIRE INTERNATIONAL Contemporary Christian WAWZ (STAR 99.1FM)/ZAREPHATH, NJ announce MATT STOCKMAN as the station's new PD.

STOCKMAN previously had served as PD at K-LOVE Network in ROCKLIN, CA. Prior to K-LOVE, STOCKMAN held programming roles at KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3)/SEATTLE, WMIT (LIGHT 106.9)/ASHEVILLE, WPAR (SPIRIT FM)/LYNCHBURG and WBDX (J103)/CHATTANOOGA.

