Conrad (Photo: Bart Sherkow / Shutterstock.com)

ROBERT CONRAD, the tough-guy actor who had a side career as a radio talk show host, died SATURDAY (2/8) in MALIBU at 84.

CONRAD, born KONRAD ROVERT FALKOWSKI, known for his lead roles in "THE WILD, WILD WEST" "BAA BAA BLACK SHEEP," and "HAWAIIAN EYE" and for his EVEREADY battery commercials in which he dared viewers to knock the battery off his shoulder, hosted shows for CRN DIGITAL TALK RADIO in his later years, including "THE PM SHOW" and "THE LOUNGE WITH ROBERT CONRAD."

« see more Net News