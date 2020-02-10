Board Election

HEARST MAGAZINES President TROY YOUNG has been elected Chairman of the INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU (IAB) Board of Directors and XANDR Chief Business Officer KIRK MCDONALD has been elected Vice Chairman at the IAB's 2020 Annual Leadership Meeting in PALM DESERT, CA on SUNDAY (2/9).

“My term as IAB’s Vice Chairman has been a deeply satisfying experience, and I am honored to have been elected Chairman of our industry’s most dynamic, most inclusive trade group,” said YOUNG. “In recent years, we’ve worked hard to unite different parts of the digital ecosystem under one umbrella and we’ve made significant progress. At this pivotal time of change in our media ecosystem, IAB is the only organization that can bring together such a diverse group of stakeholders and provide the technical leadership the industry needs.”

“With more than two decades of experience across award-winning agencies and major global publishers, TROY YOUNG offers IAB a unique perspective alongside his extraordinary talent for serving a range of constituencies, from premium publishers, to cutting-edge technology providers, to the world’s most vibrant brands,” said IAB CEO RANDALL ROTHENBERG. “In an industry where commerce, media, and advertising are increasingly convergent, the depth and breadth of TROY’s experience makes him the perfect person to lead our Board of Directors into the future.”

11 new representatives to the board were also elected, including MCDONALD, THIRDLOVE co-founder DAVID SPECTOR, GM CMO DEBORAH WAHL,MEREDITH Chief Business and Data Officer ALYSIA BORSA, ACCUWEATHER Chief Business Officer ERIC DANETZ, SAMSUNG ADS VP TOM FOCHETTA, LIVERAMP President and Head of Products and Platforms ANNEKA GUPTA, IBM WATSON ADVERTISING CRO JEREMY HLAVACEK, AMAZON ADVERTISING Global Head of Agency Development RYAN MAYWARD, GOOGLE SVP PRABHAKAR RAGHAVAN, and RAKUTEN MARKETING U.S. Managing Dir. JULIE VAN ULLEN.

