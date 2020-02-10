TBA To Sale

SALEM MEDIA OF MASSACHUSETTS, LLC is selling Religion WFIA-A/LOUISVILLE and SALEM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION is selling Religion WFIA-F/NEW ALBANY, IN-LOUISVILLE, News-Talk WGTK-A (970 AM THE ANSWER), W228EO, and W297BV/LOUISVILLE to WORD BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. for $4 million. The buyer programs the stations under a time brokerage agreement from 2016.

In other filings with the FCC, ROYAL DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIES, INC. is selling Smooth Jazz KSFE/GRANTS, NM to VANGUARD MEDIA LLC for $375,000.

JOSE AGUILAR's 35 COMMUNICATIONS LLC is selling Regional Mexican KOTX/HEBBRONVILLE, TX to XAVIER CANTU's XAVIER ENTERTAINMENT, LLC for $83,000.

Applying for STAS were RADIO FIESTA, INC. (WWRF-A/LAKE WORTH, FL, lease terminated and moving to temporary site with reduced power); UNIVISION RADIO STATIONS GROUP, INC. (WVIV-F/LEMONT, IL, alternate location (the JOHN HANCOCK CENTER in CHICAGO) with directional antenna while work is done on licensed site, a rooftop in OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL); TOWNSQUARE MEDIA QUAD CITIES LICENSE, LLC (KJOC/BETTENDORF, IA, reduced power due to major transmitter malfunction); and CONNECTICUT PUBLIC BROADCASTING, INC. (WPKT/NORWICH, CT, reduced power due to transmission line issues).

FAMILY STATIONS, INC. filed for a Silent STA for K223AO/FLORENCE, OR due to equipment problems.

The BOARD OF TRUSTEES, UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA requested an extension of its Silent STA for WWLC/CROSS CITY, FL while it relocates to a new site.

And TUGART PROPERTIES, LLC has closed on the donation of AC WSNW-A (94.1 THE LAKE)/SENECA, SC to TOCCOA FOUNDATION, INC. The principals of the donor and donee are the same, and the station is being reclassified as noncommercial.

