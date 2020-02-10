Nardini (Photo: LinkedIn)

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's BSM SUMMIT sports radio conference has added BARSTOOL SPORTS CEO ERIKA NARDINI to the list of speakers set for the event FEBRUARY 26-27 in NEW YORK.

NARDINI, the former MICROSOFT, AOL, and YAHOO! executive who has been alongside founder DAVE PORTNOY at the helm of BARSTOOL since 2016, will sit for a one-one-one conversation with BSM founder JASON BARRETT on FEBRUARY 26th.

Tickets for the event are available online through FEBRUARY 16th; register and get more information at BSMSummit.com.

« see more Net News