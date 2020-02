Just Announced

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPEZ (102.3 THE BEAT)/AUSTIN has announced its 102.3 THE BEAT THROWDOWN.

The APRIL 25 show at AUSTIN's H-E-B CENTER features BUSTA RHYMES, BRANDI, MYA, JON B, NEXT and CASE.

