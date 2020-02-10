Lizzo Rocks The Beach

Goodmorningeverybody indeed, as HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/Chicago entertained some lucky listeners this morning in PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO as their “CHIPS, DIP, AMD A MEXICO TRIP” welcomed recent three-time GRAMMY winner LIZZO to the luxury NOW AMBER PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO resort.

Hosted by morning mainstay ERIC FERGUSON (ringleader of 101.9 THE MIX's ERIC IN THE MORNING show), the intimate, beachside performance came on the heels of LIZZO's GRAMMY, SUPER BOWL, and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (SNL) appearances, and as she readies for the upcoming BRIT AWARDS. Commenting on the experience, LIZZO said, “More lit than GRAMMYS and SNL combined!” The crowd went wild when she brought a young fan on stage and gave her a huge hug at the conclusion of her set.

The 101.9 MIX VIP listener poolside party continues tomorrow (2/11) with SHAED, another major breakthrough artist of 2019.

HUBBARD VP/Brand & Content and 101.9 THE MIX PD JIMMY STEAL tells ALL ACCESS that he's "honored to watch my team create the most amazing content around LIZZO and SHAED for these exclusive live performances. Seeing ERIC and his team do their show live is riveting. I couldn't possibly be more proud of our entire MIX team!"

