Sheri Lynch

Syndicated radio star SHERI LYNCH, half of the NOW! MEDIA-produced BOB & SHERI SHOW, addressed a sellout crowd of over 200 women at the annual THE AFFAIR OF THE HEART event this past weekend in EUGENE. The gals was hosted by affiliate BICOASTAL MEDIA Classic Hits KODZ (KOOL 99.1)/EUGENE.

The address focused on empowering women, and LYNCH told the audience, “Women have always been the taught to be patient and wait to be invited. But sometimes we have to take the initiative toward our goals. We have to learn to be comfortable in our own skin and not try to fulfill someone else’s unrealistic expectations.”

BOB & SHERI is heard on over 60 stations across the US, as well as in 170 countries on ARMED FORCES RADIO. SHERI has received six GRACIE ALLEN AWARDS from AMERICAN WOMEN IN MEDIA, and will be one of the panelists at the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT next month in BURBANK.

Stations interested in carrying BOB & SHERI should contact TONY GARCIA at (303) 557-1961

