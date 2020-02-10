McGuire

BBR MUSIC GROUP has signed JOHNNY MCGUIRE to its WHEELHOUSE RECORDS imprint. MCGUIRE was previously signed to WHEELHOUSE as a member of the duo WALKER MCGUIRE with bandmate JORDAN WALKER. MGCUIRE and WALKER parted after six years as a band (NET NEWS 2/26/19), and MCGUIRE is now signed to the imprint as a solo artist. MCGUIRE's first solo single, "I Can't Even," is set to impact Country radio on MONDAY, MARCH 9th.

Since the breakup of the duo, MCGURE released an EP, "Neon Nights," in 2019 and worked a duet with BILLY RAY CYRUS to Country radio.

“When WALKER MCGUIRE went their separate ways, my heart broke for the end of their dream. JOHNNY didn’t know what the future held, but he had put in so much work and was such a class act, we wanted to give him a chance to do something solo,” said BBR MUSIC GROUP EVP JON LOBA. “We all knew he was talented, but he surprised us all with how different and compelling his debut EP was. The entire team couldn’t be more proud of his music and where he’s headed.”

