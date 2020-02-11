Two Shows Renew Deals

ENTRAVISION has inked two of its syndicated radio shows to new deals. OSWALDO "ERAZNO" DIAZ' "EL SHOW DE ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA," airing in afternoons 3-7p (PT) in 14 ENTRAVISION markets (16 including two adjacent to LOS ANGELES), signed an affiliation agreement for two more years, and EDDIE "PIOLIN" SOTELO's "EL SHOW DE PIOLIN," airing in middays in 13 ENTRAVISION markets (15 including the additional coverage near LOS ANGELES), has signed on through DECEMBER 2020.

“We are very excited to extend our relationship with OSWALDO and PIOLIN and continue airing their proven shows on our ENTRAVISION stations. Throughout their careers, OSWALDO and PIOLIN have been iconic influencers because of their genuine ability to engage and build trusted relationships with the Hispanic community. They are committed individuals who work relentlessly to inspire and entertain their audiences every day,” said ENTRAVISION Pres./COO JEFFERY LIBERMAN. “We’re happy to continue supporting these two radio icons and also serve as the exclusive network sales organization for PIOLIN's show.”

“I am excited to extend my partnership with ENTRAVISION, and for the great support they have provided myself and ‘EL SHOW DE ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA’ during the past 17 years. I truly enjoy connecting with my audience and value their loyalty and appreciation for my craft,” said DIAZ. “I look forward to continuing to celebrate the Latino community and provide content that everyone can enjoy.”

SOTELO said, “ENTRAVISION has been a terrific supporter of our show and I’m very happy to continue our relationship. I truly love bringing joy, entertainment and inspiration to my listeners, especially if it helps them reach the dreams they felt were impossible. I champion their hard work, optimism and spirit to succeed!"

