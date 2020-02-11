Bandsintown & Waze

Live music platform BANDSINTOWN is teaming with GOOGLE's navigation app WAZE.

BANDSINTOWN Managing Partner FABRICE SERGENT says, “We want to bring people together via live music. BANDSINTOWN sends millions of fans to concerts and adding WAZE to the BANDSINTOWN experience adds another technology layer to make such experience smoother.”

Head of Global Partnerships at WAZE, ADAM FRIED adds,"We always want to make sure drivers reach their destination in the quickest and safest way possible. Partnering with BANDSINTOWN through our Transport SDK will make it easy for concert-goers to arrive at their destination on time - spending more time enjoying their favorite band and less time worrying about issues on the road."

After fans buy tickets for a concert, they will be presented with the option to click a ‘Plan Trip in WAZE’ button on the event page.

« see more Net News