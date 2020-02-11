Sturm

The retiring MIKE RHYNER's replacement as co-host of the afternoon show at CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS is current noon-3p (CT) "BaD RADIO" co-host BOB STURM, who will move to co-host "THE HARDLINE" with CORBY DAVIDSON. STURM, who also covers the DALLAS COWBOYS for THE ATHLETIC, joined THE TICKET in 1999 for nights and moved to middays in 2000, paired with DAN MCDOWELL.

The station also announced MONDAY that JAKE KEMP will move from midday producer to co-host of "BaD RADIO" with MCDOWELL.

RVP DAN BENNETT said, “BOB STURM has earned the trust and following from our listeners for over 20 years and is one of the finest sports talk talents in AMERICA. This move made perfect sense and we are excited to entertain our listeners with the new afternoon drive team of BOB STURM and CORBY DAVIDSON, and with JAKE KEMP and DAN MCDOWELL for BaD RADIO in middays.”



STURM said, “Our station lost an absolute icon in MIKE RHYNER to retirement and we must all pull together to bridge that gap. I am honored to join forces with THE HARDLINE's CORBY DAVIDSON and (producer) DANNY BALIS to see what we can dream up from 3-7pm and we can’t wait to get to our mighty challenge. DAN MCDOWELL and JAKE KEMP will make a fantastic duo themselves from Noon to 3. DAN MCDOWELL is the closest friend I might ever find in this business and I owe him an immeasurable debt.”



DAVIDSON said, “I am very excited to have BOB STURM join us from 3 to 7. I don’t need to rattle off his credentials; he is money, plain and simple. He’s been a great friend over the past two decades and now I can’t wait for him to add to the wildly successful tradition of THE HARDLINE on THE TICKET. We are going to have a blast!”

